Revitalize Milwaukee sets its sights on Amani neighborhood

Revitalize Milwaukee has selected the Amani neighborhood on the city’s near northwest side for its annual Block Build initiative.

The nonprofit, which selects a residential neighborhood each summer to improve and revitalize, is partnering with the Dominican Center and Amani United on this year’s effort, which is slated to take place on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17.

The Amani neighborhood is bounded by North 35th Street on the west, North 15th Street on the east, West Capitol Drive on the north, and West North Avenue on the south.

“We are profoundly excited to bring this economic infusion to the Amani neighborhood, working with the long-term homeowners and residents to bring safety and security, allowing them to continue to live in the neighborhood they care so deeply about,” Lynnea Katz-Petted, CEO of Revitalize Milwaukee, said in an announcement. “The Amani community deserves this time and investment to make a large impact.”

As part of the effort, the nonprofit, its partners, and volunteers will select up to 30 homes in the neighborhood that will receive repairs and critical updates, including rebuilding porches, bathroom conversions, updated kitchens and more. All repairs and upgrades will be free of charge for the homeowners.

“Safe and stable housing is a human right. Everyone deserves to live in a quality home that is safe and free of hazards. We are beyond thrilled about partnering with Revitalize Milwaukee for Block Build MKE,” said Maricha Harris, executive director of the Dominican Center. “This amazing event will help us work towards our goal of ensuring that all Amani residents have a safe and stable home.”

Revitalize Milwaukee’s mission is to stabilize neighborhoods by providing free critical home repairs to low-income homeowners. Since 2000, the nonprofit has completed critical home repairs on nearly 4,500 homes with the help of next to 13,000 volunteers and invested more than $27 million into Milwaukee-area housing. Last year 18 homeowners in the Muskego Way neighborhood on the city’s southwest side received free upgrades and repairs to their homes.

For those looking to assist with this year’s effort, sponsorship opportunities are available from $1,650 to $55,000. Vendors for food, beverages, materials, storage, dumpsters, toilets, etc., are also needed.