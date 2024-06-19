Revitalize Milwaukee CEO to retire later this year

After nearly two decades serving as Revitalize Milwaukee
's president and CEO, Lynnea Katz-Petted
will step down from the role, effective Dec. 31.
"Leading this incredible organization has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Katz-Petted said in a LinkedIn post announcing her retirement early Wednesday. "... Under my leadership, Revitalize Milwaukee has grown from a small nonprofit to a robust multimillion-dollar organization, impacting hundreds of lives, leveraging the support of volunteers, donors, and partners to serve more families each year."
Revitalize Milwaukee aims to reduce social, economic and environmental disparities by providing free home repairs to eligible homeowners in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties, according to its website. As part of its annual Block Build initiative,
the organization selects a residential neighborhood to improve each summer.
With Katz-Petted at the helm for 19 years, Revitalize Milwaukee has grown organizational funding from $40,000 to more than $1.8 million annually and completed more than 20,000 home repair projects with the help of thousands of volunteers. It has also added new services to "address emerging needs," including lead abatement, roofing repairs and energy efficiency improvements.
Katz-Petted joined the nonprofit as president and CEO in 2005, following a two-year stint as central division manager for U.S. Bank. She graduated from Alverno College with a bachelor's in business management and communications.
Revitalize Milwaukee’s board of directors will soon begin a search for a new CEO. Katz-Petted will continue to work with the board and staff members to assist with the transition.
"The success of Revitalize Milwaukee has always been a collective effort," Katz-Petted said on LinkedIn. "I am deeply grateful to our dedicated team, our generous supporters, and most importantly, the resilient homeowners who have trusted us with their homes and their hopes. While I will be stepping down from my role, my heart will always be with this community, and I look forward to supporting our community and Revitalize Milwaukee in new ways."