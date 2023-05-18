REV Group names new CEO

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Mark Skonieczny

Brookfield-based specialty vehicle manufacturer REV Group Inc. has named Mark Skonieczny as its new president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Skonieczny joined REV Group in 2020 when he became the company’s chief financial officer. Prior to that he had been vice president and corporate controller of Adient PLC and spent 17 years at Johnson

