REV Group names new CEO

Brookfield-based specialty vehicle manufacturer REV Group Inc. has named Mark Skonieczny as its new president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.
Skonieczny joined REV Group in 2020 when he became the company’s chief financial officer. Prior to that he had been vice president and corporate controller of Adient PLC and spent 17 years at Johnson Controls in a variety of financial roles.
In January of this year, previous REV Group CEO Rod Rushing stopped down and Skonieczny was named interim CEO. Skonieczny also joined the company’s board of directors at that time.
“We are pleased that Mark will continue to lead the company,” said Paul Bamatter, Chairman of REV Group’s Board of Directors. “He has demonstrated the expertise and urgency towards action needed to profitably grow the business and provide its shareholders with long-term value. The Board has great confidence in Mark and believes that under his continued leadership REV Group will accelerate its transformation.”
Mr. Skonieczny added, “I look forward to serving as President and CEO at this pivotal time for REV Group. Over the past three months as interim CEO I have been deeply engaged with our local teams to understand and put in place action plans designed to eliminate barriers to quickly unlock value. With an unmatched portfolio of iconic brands, resilient operating model, and strong balance sheet, we have significant opportunity to take our business forward. I look forward to continuing my work with leadership and leveraging my knowledge of the company to drive our strategic priorities.”
The company says it has now initiated a search for a new chief financial officer.
REV Group is a manufacturer of specialty vehicles, including buses, fire trucks, ambulances, and recreational vehicles.