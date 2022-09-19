REDgen names new executive director

Shorewood-based nonprofit REDgen
, which advocates for youth mental health and well-being, announced that it has named Lisamarie Arnold
as its new executive director. She succeeds Brooke Talbot
in the role. “We are excited to welcome Lisamarie as our new executive director,” said Gregg Bach, REDgen board president. “She will bring her experience, enthusiasm, leadership and fresh ideas to our organization. We look forward to even more growth as REDgen continues to foster resilience and support mental health in young people.” Arnold comes to REDgen from Messmer Catholic Schools, where she served as the director of partnerships, admissions and communication. She has also served as executive director of the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition, and director of development of United Cerebral Palsy of Southeastern Wisconsin. Arnold will officially assume the role on Oct. 1, and will manage operations for the REDgen Faith, Community and Education programs as well as leading fundraising and community engagement activities. “I am thrilled to be joining REDgen, and to lead a team of people who are already so passionate about the mission. The work of REDgen is changing lives, and I cannot wait to help grow the organization to have even greater impact,” said Arnold.