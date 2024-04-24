Recent commercial real estate transactions – 4/24/24

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Leases Colliers | Wisconsin CD Smith Construction, Inc. has leased 1,102 square feet of office space at 731 N Jackson Street in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jenna Maguire and Joe Moritz of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. Bay Driving Academy has leased 609 square feet of office space at 4650 N Port Washington Road in Glendale,

Colliers | Wisconsin

Founders 3 Real Estate Services

Kingwood Pallets LLC leased 3,160 SF at 2310 W Camden Road in Glendale. Brett Deter represented the Owner, JARR Investments LLC.

MacArthur Co. leased 35,500 SF at 5151 W State Street in Milwaukee. Brett Deter represented the Tenant and Scott Revolinski represented the Owner, LCM Funds LLC.

Z Enterprises LTD leased suite 150 (2,973 SF) at the High Ridge Office Center located at N16W23233 Stone Ridge Drive in Waukesha. John Davis and Ned Purtell represented the Owner, WD3 LLC.

Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. expanded their office at Stone Ridge III located at N14W23833 Stone Ridge Drive in Pewaukee. The law firm now occupies a total of 4,551 SF on the third floor. Scott Revolinski and Patti Stevens represented the Owner, D & K Management X, LLC and Jeanine Sweeney represented the Tenant.

Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation, Inc. leased 2,100 SF at 12700 W Bluemound Road in Elm Grove. Patti Stevens and Jon Thoresen represented the Owner, Annex 127 LLC.

Bright Beginnings Chiropractic LLC leased 2,363 SF at 7161 N Port Washington Road in Glendale. Jeanine Sweeney represented the Owner, Joe Lemel.

Connell Insurance Agency LLC leased 540 SF at 201 E Main Street in Reedsburg. John Davis represented the Owner, BL-Branch Group One LLC.

Matthew Beadle and Ross Koepsel represented Lake Geneva Retail LeaseCo, LLC in leasing 780 SF to Don Vito’s Olive Oil at Newport West Shoppes (239 Cook St.) in Lake Geneva.

Matthew Beadle and Ross Koepsel represented Lincoln Plaza LP in leasing 1,557 SF to Fashion Nails II at Lincoln Plaza (2185 Lincoln St.) in Rhinelander.

Ross Koepsel represented Dollar Tree in leasing 10,818 SF at Taylor Heights Shopping Center (521-579 S. Taylor Dr.) in Sheboygan.

Kyle Skarr and Tom Bruss represented Prime Space LLC in leasing 4,653 SF to Green Bay Nails & Spa at 2442 Costco Way in Bellevue.

Ross Koepsel, partnering with SRS Real Estate Partners, represented Walgreen Co. in the sublease of 14,560 SF to J&E Grocery Store at the Former Walgreens (2410 W. Forest Home Ave.) in Milwaukee.

Derek Pranke and Tom Treder represented PH Johnson Creek LLC in leasing 1,099 SF to Ocean Tobacco at 485 Wright Rd. in Johnson Creek.

The Barry Company

Colliers | Wisconsin

Founders 3 Real Estate Services

Tom Treder represented Educators Credit Union in purchasing 15 Acres of land for their corporate headquarters, at East Frontage Rd. & Hwy 20 in Mount Pleasant.

