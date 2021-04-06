Producer of RumChata liqueur to be acquired by E. & J. Gallo

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Photo courtesy of Agave Loco LLC.
The Spirits Division for Modesto, California-based E. & J. Gallo Winery today announced that it has acquired Agave Loco LLC, a Vernon Hills, Illinois-based company that owns cream liqueur brand RumChata, which it produces in the…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR