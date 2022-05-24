PKWARE names new CFO

Milwaukee-based PKWARE, an automated data company, has promoted Matt Zomboracz to the position of chief financial officer. Zomboracz was previously the vice president of finance. He will direct PKWARE's finance, accounting, human resources, and information…

Milwaukee-based Milwaukee-based PKWARE, an automated data company, has promoted Matt Zomboracz to the position of chief financial officer. Zomboracz was previously the vice president of finance. He will direct PKWARE's finance, accounting, human resources, and information systems teams, while continuing to lead the company's overall financial strategy and direction. "Matt has brought a wealth of experiences from previous financial leadership positions, as well as a solid understanding of the expectations that a private equity-backed software company has of its financial leader," said Spencer Kupferman, PKWARE’s chief executive officer. "Since joining PKWARE, he has developed a great feel for our business, worked tirelessly to build a strong rapport with his team and senior leadership, and has demonstrated his expertise and financial prowess through budget execution and solid forecasting." Prior to joining PKWARE, Zomboracz was the corporate controller at Wilsonville, Oregon-based ARI Network Services, Inc. (now LeadVenture ), a provider of end-to-end digital solutions for dealers and OEMs of complex equipment. In this role, he was heavily involved in the leveraged buy-out of ARI and the transition from a NASDAQ-listed company to a private equity portfolio company. He also has prior experience at Sussex-based Quad/Graphics and PricewaterhouseCoopers. "The value that PKWARE's data security products deliver is truly unmatched because of the breadth and depth of the capabilities we can provide, including the ability to protect our customers' data no matter where it lives or moves," said Zomboracz. "I'm eager to step into this new role as we continue to meet the rapid demand from our expanding customer and partner base."