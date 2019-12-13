Physician: Dr. Madelaine Tully

Dr. Madelaine Tully

Family practice physician, Progressive Community Health Centers

A Milwaukee native, Dr. Madelaine Tully graduated with honors from Rufus King High School, earned her undergraduate degree from Harvard and completed her residency at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine.

She began her career in private practice but felt discouraged by restrictions of what she could do to serve patients with limited or no insurance.

In 2008, that prompted her to join Progressive Community Health Centers, which has four locations in Milwaukee and serves more than 16,000 low-income patients each year. Nearly 70% of its revenue comes from Medicaid reimbursements. Its patients are disproportionately impacted by health disparities and face socioeconomic challenges.

At PCHC, Tully has led quality improvement initiatives and clinical trials focused on chronic disease management. She launched a diabetes group visit model and introduced a fruit and vegetable prescription program.

Tully volunteers at the CH Mason Free Clinic on Milwaukee’s north side and trains medical residents through UW-Madison’s TRIUMPH program, which was created to address inequities and shortages of physicians in urban areas.

“She often works late into the evening and comes in on off days,” said Jenni Sevenich, chief executive officer of PCHC. “She visits patients in the hospital on her personal time and has been known to cover a prescription co-pay for a patient who is between jobs. If a patient misses an appointment, she will personally call them to ensure everything is OK. Madelaine does these things not because they are required of her but because she has simple compassion for fellow humans.”