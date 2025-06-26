GE HealthCare planning addition to its Waukesha campus

GE HealthCare is planning to add a 20,000-square-foot product showroom to its Waukesha campus at 3000 N. Grandview Blvd.

The addition will include 20,000 square feet of new construction to be called the Experience Center and 10,000 square feet of interior alteration. The Experience Center will showcase the company’s full selection of products and services in one central location for customer visits, according to city documents.

The project will also include parking lot upgrades, landscaping, outdoor lighting and a roundabout drop-off and pick-up area with a decorative globe at its center.

GE’s new Experience Center is part of a broader initiative called Project Renaissance. The company declined to comment on other projects involved with Project Renaissance.

“The state-of-the art space will showcase our innovations and bring customers from hospital and health systems from around the world to our campus to learn about the solutions we develop to deliver precision care for patients,” said a representative from GE HealthCare.

The company will share more once plans are approved by the municipality, the representative said.