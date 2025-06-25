Madison-based EnsoData completes $20 million Series B funding round

Madison-based EnsoData
has raised $20 million in a Series B financing round that will allow the company to grow its team and adopt new AI solutions to streamline the diagnosis and monitoring of sleep apnea.
EnsoData is the first AI technology cleared to aid clinicians in the diagnosis of sleep disorders and sleep apnea.
The startup works primarily with clinicians, health systems and academic medical centers to improve health care outcomes by streamlining data analysis with waveform artificial intelligence.
The $20 million funding round was led by Washington, D.C.-based Questa Capital
.
“Traditional approaches in sleep medicine have left nearly 80% of patients undiagnosed and, of the 20% that are positively diagnosed, only one in two will be successfully treated,” said Justin Mortara
, Ph.D., president and CEO of EnsoData. “We need to expand patient access with simpler and more economic testing while embracing new approaches for sleep apnea therapies to improve this reality. EnsoData’s AI solutions are uniquely positioned to do both, and this Series B fundraise will allow us to rapidly scale our commercial team to deliver the next wave of AI-driven health care solutions.”