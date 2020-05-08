Peter J. Schwabe returns to the family business

Brookfield-based design-build commercial construction firm Peter Schwabe Inc. announced that Peter J. Schwabe has returned to the firm to direct financial and strategic planning and is expected to eventually transition into the role of president and chief executive officer.

“Your heart just leads you back to where you want to be,” he said.

Schwabe is the grandson of company founder Peter Schwabe, who started the business in 1927, and the son of Dan Schwabe, the current president of the company who has a held a leadership position with the business since 1960.

“My father will continue to be an integral part of the company,” Peter J. Schwabe said.

Peter J. Schwabe received a bachelor’s degree from Notre Dame in 1988 and a master’s degree from Northwestern in 1994. He was the chief financial officer for Peter Schwabe Inc. from 2008-18.

He then left the family business and was CFO for Refractory Service Inc. and COST of Wisconsin Inc. in Jackson from 2018-19. He spent four months as chief revenue officer for PS Furniture in Mequon from December to March. In addition, he was owner of consulting firm FSO Partners from February of 2019 to April of 2020.

“Three years ago I saw an opportunity to expand my experience base and help some other family businesses, great companies,” Peter J. Schwabe said. “It was an amazing experience. I learned a lot and met some great people. I learned a tremendous amount from how other family businesses are operating.”

His current title at Peter Schwabe Inc. is director of finance and strategy.

Peter Schwabe, Inc., has done construction projects throughout the Midwest for clients in banking, hospitality, industrial, medical, ministry, municipal, office, restaurants, retail and schools. It is well known for its work for McDonald’s and has done more than 2,000 construction projects for the fast food giant.

