O’Reilly Auto Parts purchases former West Allis Michaels store

By
-
The former Michaels storefront attached to the West Allis Home Depot at 11135 W. National Ave., could soon be home to an O’Reilly Auto Parts location. (Photo courtesy of Loopnet.com)

Last updated on December 21st, 2022 at 04:08 pmThe former Michaels’ store attached to the West Allis Home Depot at 11135 W. National Ave., could soon be home to an O’Reilly Auto Parts location. A limited liability company affiliated with the auto parts retailer recently purchased the property adjacent to the Home Depot store for

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

