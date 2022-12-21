O’Reilly Auto Parts purchases former West Allis Michaels store

Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

The former Michaels' store attached to the West Allis Home Depot at 11135 W. National Ave., could soon be home to an O’Reilly Auto Parts location. A limited liability company affiliated with the auto parts retailer recently purchased the property adjacent to the Home Depot store for $3.12 million, according to state property transfer records. The property has been vacant since sometime in 2019, when art and crafts retailer Michaels announced it would not be renewing its lease at the building. Reached this week, a representative for O’Reilly Auto Parts confirmed that the building was in the company’s system but added that the “project” was still very early in the process. The company currently has 132 stores in Wisconsin,, including an existing store in West Allis at 1357 S. 108th St. [caption id="attachment_562024" align="aligncenter" width="610"]The former Michaels storefront attached to the West Allis Home Depot at 11135 W. National Ave., could soon be home to an O’Reilly Auto Parts location. (Photo courtesy of Loopnet.com)[/caption]