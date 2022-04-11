On my nightstand: “Speed & Scale: An Action Plan for Solving Our Climate Crisis”

When MKE Tech Hub chief executive officer Kathy Henrich recommended “Speed & Scale: An Action Plan for Solving Our Climate Crisis” to Dean Amhaus, she cautioned him about the start of the book by John…

“You start the book, and you get depressed,” Amhaus, president and CEO of The Water Council, said, noting the climate challenges the world faces and speed needed to address them. “But then you really come away with a level of hope that we can actually make some changes in a positive way and companies can plug into the solution system.”

Doerr, an engineer, venture capitalist and chairman of Kleiner Perkins, is also the author of “Measure What Matters.” In “Speed & Scale,” Doerr turns the tool of objectives and key results, OKRs, to climate change, identifying measurable steps needed to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050.

While the book is primarily focused on carbon issues, Amhaus said he still found it quite relevant to The Water Council’s work.