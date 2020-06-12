On my nightstand: “How to Win Friends & Influence People”

Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends & Influence People” was first published in 1936 and, even though it has been around for nearly 85 years, it still provides important lessons.

“It reminded me that no matter what product you sell or what service you provide, your actual business is people and relationships,” said Judi Murphy, president of Brookfield-based Murphy Associates and partner at Oak Hill Business Partners.

The book touches on ways to make people like you, win them to your way of thinking and change them without causing resentment.

Murphy said two ideas stuck out to her. First, have fun doing what you love.

“I love what I do, which is helping business owners grow quickly and steadily, using marketing strategy and public relations as core. This is fun and uses my creative instincts and skills. If it’s not fun, don’t do it,” she said.

The second point is to be sincere and honest.

“Sincere with praise and encouragement, and honest about accountability and results,” Murphy said.