On my nightstand: Gus Martinez

Gus Martinez, founder of Milwaukee-based GSM Consulting LLC, has no shortage of new books and podcasts on deck, but currently he is re-reading “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo.

The 2018 New York Times best seller explores modern-day race relations in the U.S. by focusing on the discomfort and “counterproductive reactions” that many white people experience when their assumptions about race are challenged. DiAngelo, a white woman, argues that this pattern of defensive behavior often inadvertently reinforces systemic racism, racial inequality and prevents meaningful cross-racial dialogue.

“I love the book because it tackles the elephant in the room that diversity can be uncomfortable, but that we must be aware of and proactive about our behaviors,” he said.

Martinez believes discussions on racial diversity and equality are more crucial than ever.

“It is important to educate ourselves and advance these conversations so that we are part of the solution, not the problem,” he said.