Olympian Allyson Felix to keynote TEMPO Milwaukee event

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Allyson Felix
Eleven-time Olympic medalists and entrepreneur Allyson Felix will keynote TEMPO Milwaukee’s Leadership Event on Nov. 12. The most decorated U.S. Olympic track and field athlete in history, Felix has won 29 global medals at the…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

