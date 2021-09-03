Olympian Allyson Felix to keynote TEMPO Milwaukee event

Eleven-time Olympic medalists and entrepreneur Allyson Felix will keynote TEMPO Milwaukee’s Leadership Event on Nov. 12. The most decorated U.S. Olympic track and field athlete in history, Felix has won 29 global medals at the…

Eleven-time Olympic medalists and entrepreneur Allyson Felix will keynote TEMPO Milwaukee's Leadership Event on Nov. 12. The most decorated U.S. Olympic track and field athlete in history, Felix has won 29 global medals at the Olympics and world championships. Earlier this year, Felix launched her own footwear company, Saysh , two years after leaving her sponsorship deal with Nike over a dispute about maternity protections. She's also the mother of her nearly three-year-old daughter Camryn. At the event, Felix will discuss her journey as an Olympic athlete, including her most recent Olympics competition in Tokyo this summer; her advocacy for working mothers and accessibility to childcare; her experience as an entrepreneur running her own shoe line; and her experience with motherhood and training in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 16th annual TEMPO Leadership Event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Wisconsin Center. The annual TEMPO event has drawn several high-profile speakers over the years, including actress and activist Gabrielle Union in 2020, and entrepreneur and philanthropist Kendra Scott in 2019. Last year's event drew over 1,500 virtual attendees. TEMPO is a Milwaukee-based professional women's group with 800 members representing many industries, roles and companies.