Olympian Allyson Felix to keynote TEMPO Milwaukee event

The most decorated U.S. Olympic track and field athlete in history, Felix has won 29 global medals at the Olympics and world championships. Earlier this year, Felix launched her own footwear company, Saysh , two years after leaving her sponsorship deal with Nike over a dispute about maternity protections. She's also the mother of her nearly three-year-old daughter Camryn. At the event, Felix will discuss her journey as an Olympic athlete, including her most recent Olympics competition in Tokyo this summer; her advocacy for working mothers and accessibility to childcare; her experience as an entrepreneur running her own shoe line; and her experience with motherhood and training in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.