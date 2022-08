An Oklahoma investor has bought a 138,480-square-foort industrial building at 7701 W. Calumet Road on Milwaukee’s far northwest side for $7.3 million. Built in 1991, the building is currently home to a distribution center for…

An Oklahoma investor has bought a 138,480-square-foort industrial building at 7701 W. Calumet Road on Milwaukee's far northwest side for $7.3 million. Built in 1991, the building is currently home to a distribution center for Chicago-based Sellars Absorbent Materials and Lucid Hearing. It was purchased by Quapaw Investments, LLC. of Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was sold by a limited liability company affiliated with Fox Point-based General Capital Group.