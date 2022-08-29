Office building on Milwaukee’s far west side sold for $14.6 million

Fair Park Business Center, a 119,971-square-foot office building located at 620 S. 76th St. on Milwaukee's far west side has sold to a New York investor for $14.6 million, according to state records. Listed by…

Fair Park Business Center, a 119,971-square-foot office building located at 620 S. 76th St. on Milwaukee's far west side has sold to a New York investor for $14.6 million, according to state records. Listed by Colliers for $14.9 million, the two-story office building is located just across the border from West Allis near The Wisconsin State Fair Park and just off Interstate 94. The building has an assessed value of $13.58 million, according to city records. It was built in 1948, and renovated in 2006, according to a property description on LoopNet.com, and is 100 percent leased. Tenants in the building include Lesaffre Yeast Corp., a clinic for Children’s Wisconsin, as well as classrooms for Upper Iowa University. The buyer was Beau Pere Real Estate, LLC, of Elmsford, New York. The seller was an limited liability company affiliated withof Madison.