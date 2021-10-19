Now under new ownership, M&M Office Interiors names office furniture veteran as its new president and CEO

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Peter Kordus
A veteran of the office furniture industry was recently named president and chief executive officer of Pewaukee-based M&M Office Interiors after he and a group of local investors acquired the company. Peter Kordus, who spent…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

