Northwestern Mutual Foundation names new president

Northwestern Mutual has named Steve Radke as the next president of its foundation . Radke, who has been the vice president of government relations for the Milwaukee-based life insurance company, will expand his role to now be vice president of government and community relations. In that position, he will continue to spearhead Northwestern Mutual’s lobbying and public policy formation efforts, along with overseeing its strategic philanthropy. He succeeds Eric Christophersen as the foundation’s president. "As a company, we're committed to making a meaningful difference by creating long-term sustainable impact and driving change in our communities and society," said Ray Manista, executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer at Northwestern Mutual. "Steve's extensive experience leading government relations, coupled with his deep community connections grounded in partnership and collaboration, will enable him to carry our mission as a foundation and serve the people in our hometown of Milwaukee and communities across the country."

Radke joined Northwestern Mutual in 1994 and has worked in the company's government relations department throughout his tenure. Prior to joining the company, Radke worked in the Washington, D.C. office of Congressman Jerry Kleczka and managed one of his re-election campaigns.

He recently completed a two-year term as chair of the Wisconsin Policy Forum and is a member of the Board of Visitors for the Les Aspin Center for Government at Marquette University. He also previously served on the boards of Meta House and the Betty Brinn Children's Museum.

Nationally, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation has a focus on supporting childhood cancer initiatives. Locally, it invests in a variety of education and community programming, with a particular focus on Milwaukee’s Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way neighborhoods.