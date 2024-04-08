North Shore Bank names chief credit officer

Brookfield-based North Shore Bank
announced that John Krostag
has been named the bank’s new senior vice president and chief credit officer. He succeeds Mark Ohlert
, who retired in March.
Krostag previously held the role of the bank’s vice president and commercial credit manager.
In his new role, Krostag will be responsible for overseeing the management of commercial, consumer and residential underwriting, as well as consumer collection and commercial workout.
“John plays a crucial role in our leadership team and I look forward to seeing the ways he advances our bank through his trustworthy guidance to our valued customers and team members,” said Jay McKenna
, president and chief executive officer for North Shore Bank. “I know that John will embrace his new expanded responsibilities with enthusiasm and integrity, and will continue to help guide North Shore Bank on a successful path.”
Krostag has 19 years of banking experience and has been with North Shore Bank for nearly six years. He started his career as a credit analyst and has since held various roles in commercial credit and business banking.
Krostag received his bachelor’s degree in accounting, as well as his master of business administration degree from Lakeland University.