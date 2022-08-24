Nominations sought for Notable Woman in Manufacturing feature

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Julie Graverson

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Women in Manufacturing feature. Profiles of those selected will appear in the Oct. 10 edition of the magazine.

The Women in Manufacturing feature will profile prominent female leaders at southeastern Wisconsin manufacturing companies.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Sept. 2. Click here to submit a nomination.

The Notable series is BizTimes Media’s roundup of southeastern Wisconsin business leaders making a difference in their industry and their companies. Click here for more information and opportunities to submit nominations for other Notable categories.

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

