No time to coast: tax planning in 2020

Over the years, I’ve learned that many folks use these last weeks of the year to pay more attention to taxes and the steps they can take to optimize their tax situation.

The concern is appropriate. For DIY planners, keeping track of earnings reports, holiday markets, and your investment mix can strangle your energy to monitor changes in tax law.

And yet, some financial professionals may have a limited span of understanding beyond individual investment strategies.

It’s the season for retrospection, and time to understand where we are today.

We can remember that first day we heard of the lockdown, and recall what it was like to see the markets react to a global pandemic. Perhaps you’ve experienced losses, or perhaps , you’re having a positive year. You may have even discovered you have some additional funds to allocate.

And if you’re retired or nearing retirement, it may be surprising how many details need to be minded.

You may have to mind contribution limits to your IRA – and make sure you’re taking full advantage of them, if you can.

You may also have to keep track of excess contributions or required minimum distributions – there are many areas where your attention is required, as the cost of missing a detail could be significant.

On top of that, it’s 2020.

Between the national election, the CARES Act, and the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant stimulus packages, 2020’s tax implications will likely demand more attention than ever.

If you’re looking for some insight on what to consider, take a look at our tax guide “Tax Planning In Uncertain Times.” The guide will give you some thoughts on how 2020’s pandemic and election may affect your tax outlook.

Above all, stay informed.

The end of the year is no time to coast. Make sure you’re up-to-date on what’s happening, or find an advisor you can trust to help walk you through all that can affect your tax situation this year.