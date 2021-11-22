Next Generation Leadership: Wes Warne, director of ticket sales and career advancement, Milwaukee Bucks

Wes Warne, director of ticket sales and career advancement for the Milwaukee Bucks, is a founding member of Young Wishmakers of Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin’s young professionals board. He is currently vice chair and previously chaired…

Wes Warne, director of ticket sales and career advancement for the Milwaukee Bucks, is a founding member of Young Wishmakers of Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin’s young professionals board.

He is currently vice chair and previously chaired the events committee, leading numerous fundraising events benefiting Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

Warne created a fundraising opportunity for Make-A-Wish in which he used his two employee tickets to Game 4 of the NBA Finals for a drawing. For every $20 donation to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, participants were entered in a drawing to win the tickets. The effort netted over $12,000 for the organization.

With the success of the fundraiser, he decided to do the same thing with his two employee tickets for Game 6 of the NBA Finals and raised an additional $68,000. The final total of over $80,000 resulted in more than 10 wishes granted for kids battling critical illnesses.

“Wes remains engaged with the mission by meeting Wish kids and their families, spending time with them, and talking with them,” said Forrest Doolen, director of marketing and communication for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. “It’s one of his favorite aspects of working with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, as he sees the courage and tenacity these kids have.”

“Being seen as an emerging leader is not something I take for granted. This is truly an honor and motivates me in my work. I hope to continue to spread the gift of giving and to plant the seeds of compassion, love and understanding in those in my life.”

– Wes Warne