New leader named for Milwaukee Regional Innovation Center

Succeeds Guy Mascari, will manage operations of Milwaukee County Research Park and Technology Innovation Center

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Mark Johnson
Mark Johnson
The board of directors for the Milwaukee Regional Innovation Center has appointed Mark Johnson to succeed Guy Mascari as executive director. Johnson will manage the operations of the Milwaukee County Research Park and the Technology Innovation Center,…

Want to Read More?

We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate.

Become an Insider Now

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR