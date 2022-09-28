New leader named for Milwaukee Regional Innovation Center

The board of directors for the Milwaukee Regional Innovation Center
has appointed Mark Johnson
to succeed Guy Mascari
as executive director. Johnson will manage the operations of the Milwaukee County Research Park
and the Technology Innovation Center
, the Research Park’s full-service business incubator. Johnson was formerly the executive director and business incubation program manager for the Whitewater University Technology Park and Innovation Center. He has a background in aeronautical engineering and is a certified aircraft engine mechanic. “Mark’s deep understanding of all things mechanical and past experience made him the perfect candidate for the job of fostering innovation and technology-based economic development in the region,” said Bill Mastoris WEC Energy Group executive vice president and chairman of the Research Park board. Johnson will start his new role on Oct. 3. Thereafter, Mascari will assume the title of executive director emeritus and will continue to oversee certain ancillary programs for a time such as the Research Park’s angel capital fund that is investing in promising early-stage companies in Wisconsin and other states.