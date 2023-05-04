New COO named for Public Allies

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Lauren Elfant
Lauren Elfant

Milwaukee-based Public Allies, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to social justice and racial equity, announced the appointment of Lauren Elfant to be its chief operations officer. Elfant comes to Public Allies with more than a decade of management experience in social justice organizations. She most recently served as deputy director of U.S. programs at the

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

