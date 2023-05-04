New COO named for Public Allies

Milwaukee-based Public Allies, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to social justice and racial equity, announced the appointment of Lauren Elfant to be its chief operations officer.
Elfant comes to Public Allies with more than a decade of management experience in social justice organizations. She most recently served as deputy director of U.S. programs at the Center for Reproductive Rights, and prior to that as chief of staff at the New York City Commission on Human Rights.
"It is with deep gratitude and humility that I join this values-driven leadership team to support a path forward that leads with empathy and leverages the passion, expertise, and unwavering commitment of the entire Public Allies community," says Ms. Elfant. "In a country where inequities permeate every sector of life and society, cultivating local leadership and supporting emerging leaders within communities is critical to culture change and meaningful policy reforms."
Public Allies began as an AmeriCorps program 30 years ago. It has, since then, grown into a network of nearly 10,000 social justice-oriented leaders from across the country.
"I am grateful and excited to have a proven, passionate, experienced leader like Lauren Elfant on our team," says Jenise Terrell, CEO of Public Allies. "I look forward to partnering with her and the broader network to reimagine, build and sustain an anti-racist organization of the future."