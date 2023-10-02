Network Health partnering with Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic, will provide free weekly services

Network Health, a health insurance company co-owned by Froedtert Health, is the new insurance partner for Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic, a free health clinic within popular Bronzeville barbershop Gee’s Clippers.

The newly minted partnership was celebrated with a ribbon cutting and grand reopening of the clinic on Friday that was attended by representatives from Network Health, Gee’s Clippers, the Froedtert & MCW health network and Donald Driver.

The Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, Dancing with the Stars champion, entrepreneur, investor, was joined by Network Health President and CEO, Coreen Dicus-Johnson; Gee’s Clippers founder and owner, Gaulien ‘Gee’ Smith; and Froedtert Health Community Engagement executive director Andy Dresang to talk about the importance of wellness services in his life, such as those that will be offered by the clinic, located at 2200 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The partnership

Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic is a free health clinic and is located inside Gee’s Clippers, which has served as an influential Milwaukee community hub for almost 30 years. The partnership between Network Health, Gee’s Clippers and the Froedtert & MCW health network builds upon Network Health’s and Gee’s Clippers’ shared goals to support community members who need help connecting to appropriate health care and/or social service providers and resources and is effective Oct. 1. Network Health’s initial commitment is for two years.

“At Network Health, we recognize this joint effort is about more than a clinic. It is about building community and trust,” Dicus-Johnson said. “Network Health is a health insurance company like no other. We do what’s right because it’s who we are. Together with Gee’s Clippers, we are aligned in bringing affordable, high-quality health insurance coverage and care to the shared communities we serve, work and live in. Together, we’re helping our neighbors, friends and family receive the care they need.”

In partnership with Network Health and the Froedtert & MCW health network, the clinic will provide free clinical services to the community every Friday. Clinical staff will check blood pressure, blood glucose, body mass index and provide general health education. In addition, Network Health will help Gee’s clients focus on healthy living, provide health coaching and prescription drug education, and connect clients with community resources to support their health and wellness needs. The clinic also provides housing services, services to assist with food insecurities and services on continued education and or completing their GED.

Serving the community

Gee started cutting hair at age 12 and has grown Gee’s Clippers into one of the largest black-owned barbershops in the Midwest.

Since then, he has realized the barber chair is a natural place to start conversations and with this partnership, barbers can connect clients to medical services. Over the years, Gee’s Clippers has grown into a gathering place and community hub offering barber services, comradery, scholarship, community service, entertainment, education, and celebrity sightings, all while positively impacting the lives of Milwaukee residents.

“My mission for Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic is simple — to save lives and help those in our community get healthier,” said Gee’s Clippers founder and owner, Gaulien ‘Gee’ Smith. “I want to continue this effort for years to come and this re-opening in partnership with Network Health and the Froedtert & MCW health network is an exciting step toward that. I know we can make an impact together and save lives, and that’s what this is all about.”

Under the new partnership Network Health will help connect Gee’s clients to the tools they need to live healthy lives. Network Health’s chief medical officer Dr. Mushir Hassan and medical director Dr. Jim Sanders, will provide school physicals, consultations and ‘Ask the Doctor’ sessions. Network Health nurses will provide care management services. Network Health will also bring in wellness vendors and coaching as well as monthly events for the community.

“Our partnership with Gee’s Clippers and Network Health provides essential opportunities to proactively address community health needs and reduce health disparities through innovative programs that meet people where they are,” said Eric Conley, executive vice president of Froedtert Health and president of Froedtert Hospital. “We’re proud to be a founding partner of Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic, delivering screening services and health education and resources in a comfortable setting since 2021.”