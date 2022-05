Menasha-based health insurance company Network Health announced that it has promoted Dr. Mushir Hassan to chief medical officer. Hassan, who works out of Network Health’s Brookfield office, has 24 years of administrative and primary care…

Menasha-based health insurance company Network Health announced that it has promoted Dr. Mushir Hassan to chief medical officer. Hassan, who works out of Network Health's Brookfield office, has 24 years of administrative and primary care experience. He previously served as associate medical director for Network Health. Prior to that he was vice president of medical affairs for Ascension for five years and an internal medical physician for Wheaton Francisan Healthcare for 22 years.