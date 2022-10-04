Navy SEAL will talk about ‘The Journey to Elite’ on Oct. 12 episode of the 21st Century Business Forum

Scott Daly, the director of training for Columbus, Ohio-based business consulting firm Focus 3, will be the featured guest on the Oct. 12 episode of the 21st Century Business Forum free webcast.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy SEAL teams, Daly since 2002 has served as an operator, a chief petty officer, a master training specialist, and currently serves as the officer in charge of Naval Special Warfare Detachment Ohio.

In addition to operating on active SEAL teams, Daly spent years training junior officers and enlisted SEALs how to perform at elite levels physically, emotionally, and tactically in the world’s most demanding environments.

Daly’s military experience allowed him to coach and train people in over 15 countries on 5 different continents.

Before joining the Navy after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, he was a district sales manager with ADP.

Through his military and professional experience, Daly will share a unique perspective on Focus 3’s system. With passion, he conveys the value of critical decision-making and a systematic approach to leadership, culture, and behavior, for the ultimate purpose of producing exceptional results.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by BizTimes Media and is sponsored by Johnson Financial Group.

