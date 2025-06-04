Biz Compass: What did you learn working outside the family business that helps you in your current role?

-
Peter Olesen
President, O&H Danish Bakery | Racine
“Working as a strategic financial analyst during the (Great Recession) taught me that cash flow is a company’s lifeline. I saw firsthand how even Fortune 100 companies struggled without disciplined cash management. This experience now guides my focus on financial health and strategic planning at O&H Danish Bakery.”
-
Jacob Shully
Owner and general manager, Shully’s Cuisine & Events | Thiensville
“That within any organization, whether it be corporate or family business, the most successful leaders are the ones who prioritize their employees’ talent development and well-being.”
-
Maggie Burghardt
Sales and marketing associate, Burghardt Sporting Goods | New Berlin
“As a former senior IT auditor, I learned how to work hard – even when I wasn’t passionate about the work. That experience built discipline and resilience. Now, as the sixth generation of our family business, I get to pour that same energy into something I truly care about – building on the success my family worked so hard to achieve.”
-
Rick Olejnik
President and CEO, Cilio Technologies | Brookfield
“Working outside the family business taught me how to operate with tactical focus, free from the emotional weight of family relationships. I learned to make clear, objective decisions, deliver results under pressure, and build culture intentionally – skills that directly shape how I lead and grow Cilio today.”
-
Megan Sajdak Holtan
Marketing director, Midwest Shoe Merchants and Stan’s Shoes | Milwaukee
“Working outside the family business taught me adaptability, accountability and the value of diverse perspectives. I gained fresh ideas, built my confidence, and learned how to lead with clarity and empathy. These skills now strengthen our family business’s culture innovation at Midwest Shoe Merchants - Stan’s Shoes, Goodmiles Running Co., The Vionic Store, and Waxberg’s.” n
