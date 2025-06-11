Gossip at work

It erodes psychological safety. When people hear others being gossiped about, they fear they’ll be next. That leads to silence and self-censorship.

Gossip is as old as humanity itself. Around campfires, over coffee, and – these days – in office hallways and Slack threads, people talk about each other. At work, it often appears in whispers and side conversations: “Did you hear what happened in that meeting?” or “I can’t believe she got that promotion.” It may feel harmless – sometimes even bonding. But when gossip becomes the primary way people connect, it’s more than just idle chatter. It’s a symptom of something deeper: a workplace culture lacking healthy, meaningful ways to build connection. As a workplace culture consultant, I’ve seen this dynamic in organizations across industries. People want to connect. If they’re not given intentional, purpose-driven ways to do so, gossip rushes in to fill the void. Fortunately, that’s something leaders can change.Workplace gossip refers to informal, often speculative or critical conversations about people or events – typically shared without full context or consent. While it isn’t always malicious, it’s rarely productive. It thrives in environments where communication is opaque, trust is fragile and people feel disconnected from purpose. Gossip is no longer a background annoyance – it’s a daily feature of many workplace cultures. Research shows 58% of employees hear workplace gossip weekly, 1 in 3 hear it daily and more than 90% admit to participating in it.Gossip has upsides. It’s a social tool that helps people bond, process stress, and make sense of ambiguous workplace dynamics. But these benefits are short lived and come with long-term costs.So how do we break the cycle?The solution isn’t to police every conversation – it’s to cultivate a culture in which people feel connected, valued and aligned around something meaningful. Here’s how:Mission statements on the wall aren’t enough. Leaders should consistently tie everyday work to shared purpose:Most organizations have core values—but few use them well. To bring them to life:Gossip thrives on assumptions. Replace those with a culture of curiosity:Teams that know each other beyond job titles gossip less and support more. Build in opportunities to connect:When gossip is rampant, don’t just try to silence it – ask what it’s revealing. Often, it points to disconnection, unclear communication or unmet emotional needs. When leaders prioritize purpose, transparency and connection, gossip loses its grip. Because in those cultures, people are too busy building something meaningful together to waste time tearing each other down.