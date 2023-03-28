My Favorite Tech: Jerome Miastkowski

Miastkowski is the founder of Milwaukee tech startup Aeroplicity, a blockchain-based aerospace and defense platform geared toward small and medium-sized businesses. The bulk of his day is spent immersed in the world of technology. Here are four apps he uses regularly. ChatGPT “I started using ChatGPT right before it became mainstream, and I can

Miastkowski is the founder of Milwaukee tech startup Aeroplicity, a blockchain-based aerospace and defense platform geared toward small and medium-sized businesses. The bulk of his day is spent immersed in the world of technology. Here are four apps he uses regularly.

ChatGPT

“I started using ChatGPT right before it became mainstream, and I can say that it has completely changed how I approach my work. Before ChatGPT, when I was stuck on a block of code, I would endlessly search Google and Stack Overflow looking for a post with a similar issue and solution and then try to apply that to my specific problem. But now, with ChatGPT, I can simply input information about the issue, and it provides me with an updated block of code, even identifying the root cause of the problem. While it is not perfect and can sometimes struggle with complex code structure, it is still far superior to any other code assistance tool I have used.”

RubyMine

“I’ve been using RubyMine for years, and I do not know how one would get by in their day-to-day without it or another advanced IDE (integrated development environment). Compared to other IDEs I’ve used in the past, RubyMine’s overall usability is superior. It also isn’t limited to just Ruby on Rails as it has various plugins available, which provide code assistance for a range of other languages, making it an ideal tool for multi-language projects.”

Trello

“Trello is another versatile tool that I’ve been using for years. At its core, it’s a simple list-making application that can be adapted to fit the way I want to work. What I appreciate most about Trello is the level of control it gives me to create processes that align with my workflow.”

Grammarly

“Grammarly is a tool that has improved my writing across all of my devices. While it’s effective in catching obvious typing errors, what sets it apart is its ability to identify the tone of my writing and suggest changes that help me communicate more effectively.”