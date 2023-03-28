My Favorite Tech: Jerome Miastkowski

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Miastkowski
Miastkowski

Miastkowski is the founder of Milwaukee tech startup Aeroplicity, a blockchain-based aerospace and defense platform geared toward small and medium-sized businesses. The bulk of his day is spent immersed in the world of technology. Here are four apps he uses regularly.  ChatGPT   “I started using ChatGPT right before it became mainstream, and I can

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR