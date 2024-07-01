Deerfield, Illinois-based Fortune 500 medtech company Baxter International
will close its Milwaukee facility, located at 7900 N. 86th
St., according to a WARN notice.
The closure is expected to take place on Aug. 30, according to the notice. Approximately 32 employees will be affected.
"In recent years, we have undertaken actions to transform our cost structure and enhance operational efficiency," according to Baxter's latest 10-Q filing. "These efforts include restructuring the organization, optimizing the manufacturing footprint, R&D operations and supply chain network, employing disciplined cost management, and centralizing and streamlining certain support functions."
Baxter International specializes in producing medical devices, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.
"After a careful business review, we made the difficult but necessary decision to cease manufacturing operations at our legacy Hillrom Milwaukee location," said the company in a statement Monday. "We have moved these operations to another facility within Baxter's integrated supply chain. This decision helps Baxter better serve patients who rely on our life-saving cardiology technology. We appreciate our Milwaukee-based colleagues’ dedication and service, and are providing transition benefits to impacted employees."
The Baxter International facility is Milwaukee was originally the home of Mortara Instrument, which was acquired in 2017
by Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. for $330 million. Baxter acquired Hill-Rom in 2021.