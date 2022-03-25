Multi-family development, industrial park planned in Germantown

A pair of Milwaukee real estate firms want to transform 89 acres of farmland in Germantown into a 320-unit multifamily development, sprawling industrial park and retail/commercial area. Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. and The Dickman Company…

A pair of Milwaukee real estate firms want to transform 89 acres of farmland in Germantown into a 320-unit multifamily development, sprawling industrial park and retail/commercial area.andrecently submittedto village officials seeking preliminary feedback on the mixed-use development, which would be located northeast of Lannon Road (Highway Y) and County Line Road (Highway Q). The project would consist of a 27-acre, 320-unit multi-family residential community, dubbed The Seasons of Germantown; a 55-acre industrial park that could contain up to four industrial buildings with a total of 574,000 square feet of space, and a seven-acre convenience retail/commercial area. The plans also show a future expansion area for the industrial park. The apartment portion, according to village documents, would consist of 16 two-story walk-up buildings. Each building would have 20 apartments comprised of one-to-three-bedroom units. Each unit would have an average square footage of 1,072 feet. The community would also have a private clubhouse and swimming pool. The property, which is currently owned by The Dickman Company, is not currently served by village sewer and water utilities. The developers are requesting that the Village create a tax increment finance district to assist with the expansion of water and sewer services to the site. They also appear to be asking for a public well site for the would-be industrial park. Members are village Plan commission are slated to discuss the proposal on Monday evening.