MPE names new CFO

Milwaukee-based Midwest Products & Engineering Inc.
(MPE), a designer and contract manufacturer for medical and technology OEMs, named David Wierzbicki
as chief financial officer Wednesday. Wierzbicki replaces Thomas Groble
, who is retiring after being with the company since 2011. Groble will serve as a consultant for MPE on an interim basis to support MPE's merger and acquisition activities and ensure a smooth transition through the end of 2022. "David is a talented, results-oriented leader and will be a valuable addition to the MPE leadership team," said Hank Kohl
, president and CEO of MPE. "His experience will be an asset as we continue to aggressively grow and expand our business." Wierzbicki has past experience in finance and strategy leadership positions within manufacturing companies, most recently serving as chief financial officer at Pleasant Prairie-based MTI Motion. Prior to MTI Motion, he held roles at Brady Corp., Knowles Corp. and Honeywell International. "I am excited to join the MPE leadership team and be a part of a company that helps develop life-enhancing products. MPE has an impressive depth of capabilities and capacity, delivering a unique vertical of industry-leading contract and development manufacturing solutions for medical device OEMs," said Wierzbicki.