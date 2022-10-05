MPE names new CFO

By
Ashley Smart
-
David Wierzbicki
Milwaukee-based Midwest Products & Engineering Inc. (MPE), a designer and contract manufacturer for medical and technology OEMs, named David Wierzbicki as chief financial officer Wednesday. Wierzbicki replaces Thomas Groble, who is retiring after being with…

Want to Read More?

We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate.

Become an Insider Now

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Already an Insider? Log In

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR