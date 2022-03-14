Minnesota candy company purchases Stuffed Puffs factory in Delafield

Minnesota-based specialty candy company Maud Borup, Inc.
, has purchased the Stuffed Puffs
factory in Delafield for $3.6 million.
The sale of the 40,100-square-foot building, located at 3776 Kettle Court East, took place on March 4, according to state property transaction records.
It is not yet clear what Maud Borup’s plans are for the building. Karen Edwards, a spokesperson for the Twin Cities-area company, confirmed the purchase on Monday but declined to comment further.
Founded more than 100 years ago, Maud Borup started as a small-batch chocolate company well known in the Minneapolis St. Paul area and beyond. Now led by president/owner Christine Lantinen, the company currently focuses on a wide array of specialty candies
, molded chocolates and other food gifts, such as Valentines Day-themed cocoa bombs, avocado-and-banana-shaped chocolates, cotton candy and a variety of gummies.
Recent media reports list the manufacturer as one of the fastest growing companies in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.
Stuffed Puffs
, which produces filled marshmallows, apparently began manufacturing at the Delafield factory in 2019, as part of a major expansion.
A message sent to the company on Monday morning was not immediately returned.