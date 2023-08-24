Milwaukee software startup Secchi raises $1 million to help further automate the platform

By
Ashley Smart
-
Mike White, founder and president of Secchi.

Far too often, employees of small and mid-size companies are thrown into positions of leadership without any real guidance or training. That’s why Milwaukee-based software startup Secchi was founded: to simplify the process of performance management for HR professionals and operations managers. Mike White, founder and president, spent 15 years as a HR professional at

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
