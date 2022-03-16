Milwaukee set to close three TIF districts

Closures will free up nearly $19.4 million in tax base for local governments

By
Cara Spoto
-
A tax increment finance district created in 2003 to help finance the construction of a new building by Millepore Sigma, 600 N. Teutonia Ave., is among three TIF districts being recommended for elimination.
The City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Public Schools, and Milwaukee County, in addition to other taxing bodies, will have access to close to $19.4 million in tax base following the proposed closure of three of Milwaukee’s…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate for the BizTimes. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

