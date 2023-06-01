Milwaukee Rep reaches 70% of fundraising goal for theater complex overhaul

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has raised another $2.55 million for its planned $75 million overhaul of its theater complex at 108 E. Wells St. in downtown Milwaukee.

To be called The Associated Bank Theater Center as part of a 20-year, $10 million sponsorship, the theater complex will be attached to the 28-story Associated Bank River Center office tower replacing the Patty & Jay Barker Theater complex, and will feature a number of new and renovated spaces, including three state-of-the-art performance spaces, a large, unified lobby, and a dedicated Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center to serve the more than 20,000 students who receive theater education through the nonprofit.

On Wednesday, Frances White, a spokesperson for The Rep, confirmed that its Powering Milwaukee Campaign has raised 70% of its goal, or around $52.5 million.

Included in that $52.5 million is $1 million raised at this year’s Curtain Call Ball, which took place on May 13, and a $1.55 million gift from the Lubar family to name The Lubar Family Donor Lounge. Located on the top floor of the Associated Bank Theater Center, the lounge will be reachable by patrons visiting all three theater venues, something that is not possible under the venue’s current layout.

“The Lubar family has proudly supported Milwaukee Rep for decades because we see the theater as a critical piece of the cultural fabric of the city,” said Joan Lubar in a press release. “A significant investment in Milwaukee Rep’s facilities is needed for the safety of the building to staff and patrons, to remain competitive and continue its growth and to lead as a top-tier theater with a world-class venue.”

Co-chaired by Dawne and Ray Manista, Diane and Clark Slipher, and Jean and Rich Tennessen, the 1980s-themed Curtain Call Ball was attended by more than 400 guests, according to The Rep. Attendees were treated to an event full of unique theater experiences, dinner and dancing.

To continue the fundraising momentum, The Rep announced Wednesday that sustaining trustee Anthony Petullo and an anonymous donor have pledged to match every new or increased gift dollar for dollar through June 30 up to $7.5 million to reach a key financial milestone in the campaign.

Previous donations to the effort have come from the Richard and Ethel Herzfeld Foundation, which donated $5 million in February– the single largest grant the foundation has ever made – to fund The Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center.

“We are so fortunate to have friends and families like the Lubars and Petullos who have been actively involved with Milwaukee Rep for decades. They encourage big thinking and understand that an investment in our theater today benefits generations to come,” said The Rep’s executive director Chad Bauman. “We want to start construction on our new home in the Associated Bank Theater Center as soon as possible, knowing that the longer we delay, costs will go up and the risk of a catastrophic building failure in the meantime significantly increases. The Petullo Challenge to match new or increased gifts up to $7.5 million will push us past that critical point allowing us to greenlight the project on our preferred timeline and better serve our community and mission by doing what we do best, provide world class theater that entertains, provokes, and inspires.”

White said Wednesday that the hope to is to be able to greenlight the project once the campaign is closer to its fundraising goal, and then break ground sometime in 2024.

The theater still plans to produce a full 2023/24 season of plays from September 2023 – May 2024 in its current home.