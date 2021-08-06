Milwaukee Rep names new CFO

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has named Matt Leibham as its new chief financial, the organization announced. Leibham previously worked for Summerfest producer Milwaukee World Festival Inc. for 14 years in various finance roles, including controller, director…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

