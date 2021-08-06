Milwaukee Rep names new CFO

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has named Matt Leibham as its new chief financial, the organization announced. Leibham previously worked for Summerfest producer Milwaukee World Festival Inc. for 14 years in various finance roles, including controller, director…

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has named Matt Leibham as its new chief financial, the organization announced. Leibham previously worked for Summerfest producer Milwaukee World Festival Inc. for 14 years in various finance roles, including controller, director of financial operations and director of new revenue development. He’s set to succeed Thehas namedas its new chief financial, the organization announced. Leibham previously worked for Summerfest producer Milwaukee World Festival Inc. for 14 years in various finance roles, including controller, director of financial operations and director of new revenue development. He’s set to succeed Mark Wyss , Milwaukee Rep’s current CFO, who will retire later this summer. Leibham was selected after a nationwide search, led by Arts Consulting Group. Prior to Milwaukee World Festival, Leibham worked for Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and BDO Seidman, LLP. “We are excited to welcome Matt Leibham to the team as Milwaukee Rep’s new CFO,” said Chad Bauman, executive director of the Rep. “His experience in the entertainment nonprofit world is invaluable. We look forward to capitalizing on his strengths as we work together to position the theater as an anchor in the industry and community at large as we fully reopen this season.” Leibham joins the Rep’s leadership team, which includes Bauman, artistic director Mark Clements, managing director Melissa Vartanian-Mikaelian, chief diversity officer Tammy Belton-Davis, artistic producer Laura Braza, director of production Jared Clarkin, chief marketing officer Lisa Fulton, chief development officer Chuck Rozewicz and chief education and engagement officer Jenny Toutant. “I look forward to being part of a great team at Milwaukee Repertory Theater that supports the organization’s mission and core values,” Leibham said. “With this role, I hope to help maintain the financial strength of the organization so it may continue to be an incubator of new work and an agent of community change.”