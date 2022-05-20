Milwaukee Regional Innovation Center executive director Guy Mascari to retire

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Guy Mascari
Guy Mascari will retire at the end of this year after more than 27 years in leadership positions at the Milwaukee Regional Innovation Center and its predecessor organization, the Milwaukee County Research Park Corp. An…

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

