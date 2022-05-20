Milwaukee Regional Innovation Center executive director Guy Mascari to retire

Guy Mascari will retire at the end of this year after more than 27 years in leadership positions at the Milwaukee Regional Innovation Center and its predecessor organization, the Milwaukee County Research Park Corp. An…

Guy Mascari will retire at the end of this year after more than 27 years in leadership positions at the Milwaukee Regional Innovation Center and its predecessor organization, the Milwaukee County Research Park Corp. An MRIC committee will conduct a nationwide search and select a successor to Mascari. Since joining the organization in 1995, Mascari has helped grow the Milwaukee County Research Park into an office park with more than 2.1 million square feet of space in 18 separate buildings, including a GE Healthcare facility, two hotels, café and fitness center, and apartments. He also guided the Technology Innovation Center, a full-service business incubator. Entrepreneurs and start-up businesses that Mascari mentored have a combined valuation of over $650 million, and have added over 1,500 jobs to the local economy, according to a news release today. “The past 27 years have been extremely rewarding for me in large part due to the outstanding people I have had the privilege of working with including staff, board members, those in the real estate development community, and the courageous individuals that have started companies,” Mascari said. “I sincerely appreciate all that they have done to make Research Park a great success.” Prior to Joining the Research Park, Mascari was a commercial property specialist with the James T. Barry Company and worked for Kahler Slater Architects. He also served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. Mascari is past president of the Wauwatosa West Allis Chamber of Commerce, a member of Wisconsin Manufactures and Commerce Small Business Committee, a founding board member of Milwaukee Venture Partners and Wisconsin Innovation Academy, a new STEM charter school, and a board member of Wisconsin Procurement Institute.