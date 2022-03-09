Milwaukee plumbing industry veteran Jim Lagina dies

Jim Lagina, the former owner and president of Milwaukee-based Lagina Plumbing who later was self-employed as business development manager of Lagina Agency, died recently at the age of 63.

Lagina was the owner and president of commercial plumbing company Lagina Plumbing from 2001 to 2010. The company was involved in several major Milwaukee-area building projects including Bayshore Town Center, Park Lafayette, Milwaukee Public Market, the 875 East Wisconsin office building and The Moderne.

Since 2012, Lagina was self-employed as business development manager of Lagina Agency.

During his career, Lagina also worked for Zien Mechanical Contractors, Friese Mueller Plumbing and Fire Protection Ahern.

Click here to read a full obit on Lagina.