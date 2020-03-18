Milwaukee Health Department adjusts services in response to COVID-19

The City of Milwaukee’s Health Department said today that it is taking measures at each of its health centers to increase social distancing and in an attempt to prevent community spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Anyone who is showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and self-quarantine, MHD said. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, and fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Questions about COVID-19 can be directed to 2-1-1 or milwaukee.gov/coronavirus. Those experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) should consult with their primary care provider to determine if they should get tested, MHD said.

“We know that many of the services we provide are essential to our community,” said Commissioner of Health Jeanette Kowalik. “However, it’s necessary to take these temporary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Our staff is working closely with individuals and families to ensure that their needs continue to be met.”

Those impacted by a temporary reduction of services can contact MHD at (414) 286-3521 to discuss alternative options.

City of Milwaukee Health Department adjusted services, as of March 18