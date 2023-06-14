Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity to double number of homes it builds each year

Nonprofit plans to construct 30 houses this year, as it heads toward goal of constructing 40 annually

By
-
Brian Sonderman, executive director of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, County Executive David Crowley, Michael Emem of Emem Group, Johanna Jimenez of the Milwaukee Habitat Board/Take Root Milwaukee, and Teig Whaley-Smith, chief alliance executive for the Community Development Alliance, shovel dirt at a groundbreaking ceremony in the King Park neighborhood. Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity plans to build 19 homes in the neighborhood this year, and 11 more in the Harambee neighborhood. (Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity)

Hoping to increase ongoing efforts to boost homeownership in the city, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity plans to double the number of homes in builds in Milwaukee each year. Historically the nonprofit has built 20 homes per year in Milwaukee, but this year it plans to build 30 houses in the city with a goal of

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

