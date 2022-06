A Texas investor paid $12.7 million to purchase 193,166-square-foot industrial building on 18 acres of land in the Village of Mount Pleasant near Interstate 94. Blue Sky Self Storage Mt. Pleasant LLC, which lists its…

A Texas investor paid $12.7 million to purchase 193,166-square-foot industrial building on 18 acres of land in the Village of Mount Pleasant near Interstate 94. Blue Sky Self Storage Mt. Pleasant LLC, which lists its address as a P.O. Box at a Post Office in Luftkin, Texas, closed on its purchase of the building earlier this June, according to real estate transfer records posted by the state Department of Revenue on Friday. The property was sold by a limited liability company affiliated with Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors . The building is currently occupied by Penske Truck Rental and Store Here Self Storage.