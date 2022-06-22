Milwaukee-based EmPower HR acquired by Phoenix-based HR company

Milwaukee-based EmPower HR,
a professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources outsourcing firm, has been acquired by Phoenix, Arizona-based Vensure Employer Services.
Vensure also provides PEO solutions and human resource outsourcing to small and mid-market businesses.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
EmPower HR made the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America.
In a news release today, EmPower HR said that in conjunction with Vensure it anticipates expansion of its platform to provide a greater array of human capital services to its clients, which include small-to-mid market businesses primarily in the Midwest and beyond. EmPower HR, LLC will operate as a division of Vensure.
Scott Carter,
president of EmPower HR, will remain in his role, along with the entirety of the existing leadership team.
"Vensure shares the same values that we do,” said Carter. “We conducted an extensive search for an opportunity like this. They've exceeded our hopes for a firm we can partner with and continue the tradition we have for excellent service, deep expertise, and an environment our clients and partners want to be a part of.”
The acquisition will allow EmPower HR to pursue a range of growth opportunities while staying focused on supporting small-to-mid market businesses that are dealing with an ever-changing workforce, Carter said.