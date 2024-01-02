Milwaukee-based Alpha Source Group to be acquired by Florida medical imaging firm

By
Ashley Smart
-
Allan Klotsche, CEO of Alpha Source Group.

Milwaukee-based Alpha Source Group, a service, repair and parts provider for original equipment providers and health care providers, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Tampa, Florida-based Probo Medical. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Probo is a global provider of medical imaging equipment, parts, repair and other services. The acquisition

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
