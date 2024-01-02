Milwaukee-based Alpha Source Group to be acquired by Florida medical imaging firm

Milwaukee-based Alpha Source Group
, a service, repair and parts provider for original equipment providers and health care providers, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Tampa, Florida-based Probo Medical
. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Probo is a global provider of medical imaging equipment, parts, repair and other services. The acquisition of Alpha Source will expand Probo’s diagnostic imaging solutions platform, according to an announcement from the company.
Alpha Source is comprised of its subsidiaries Alpha Source Biomed Solutions, BC Technical Imaging Solutions and Medical Optics Surgical Solutions. The company, founded in 1986, provides solutions to extend the life of medical equipment. Baird Capital acquired Alpha Source in 2015 with the goal of building a diverse medical device service, repair and parts distribution business.
The company has four centers of excellence that support its field service offerings in Salt Lake City, Utah; Jeffersonville, Indiana; Tamarac, Florida; and Milwaukee. These centers specialize in repairing, refurbishing, distributing, and harvesting parts from multi-modality medical equipment including PET, CT, MRI, PET/CT, ultrasound, bone mineral density, medical batteries, and biomedical equipment.
"This acquisition is transformational in nature for both Probo Medical and Alpha Source," said Michael Asmer
, chief executive officer of Probo. "Probo has built a scalable platform in the ultrasound market in North America, capable of supporting customers with ultrasound system sales, repairs, service, applications training, and spare parts at a quality and value level that leads the market. Alpha Source's capabilities, team and relationships provide us with the ability to extend that platform wider and deeper into new imaging modalities like nuclear medicine, CT and PET/CT."
He said there will also be multiple “commercial and growth opportunities” for Alpha Source following the acquisition, including the ability to quickly expand how parts are harvested and distributed and scale system refurbishment and resale.