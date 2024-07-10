Michael Best merges with Los Angeles-based law firm

Milwaukee-based law firm Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and Los Angeles-based venture law firm O&A, P.C. have formally combined, effective July 1.

The merger enables Michael Best to enter the California legal market. In addition to Wisconsin, Michael Best also has offices in Colorado; Illinois; North Carolina; Texas; Utah and Washington, D.C.

The deal also serves as the latest expansion of Michael Best subsidiary Venture Best, a venture practice with a presence in Colorado, Illinois, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.

“Establishing a presence in California was critical to allow us to better serve our clients, especially in the areas of employment, technology, intellectual property, and litigation, in addition to venture capital,” said David Krutz, firm managing partner of Michael Best. “We can offer them continuity of service at the rates and value they expect.”

O&A, P.C. was founded in 2015 as a venture and corporate law firm specializing in areas of the law in the venture capital lifecycle. The firm has represented a range of early-stage companies, venture funds, entrepreneurs, and large global companies.

O&A, P.C. has transitioned its practice and team to the Michael Best platform. Founder Dan Offner will serve as the managing partner of Michael Best’s new Los Angeles office, as well as leader of Venture Best in California.

“Dan and his team bring deep experience in the areas of gaming, AI, and technology, as well as the venture communities centered around Los Angeles and Silicon Valley,” said Galen Mason, partner and co-chair of Venture Best. “They are an ideal fit for our firm and our Venture Best practice as we continue to provide top-of-class legal and strategic advice in the venture industry.”

As part of the combination, Michael Best has acquired www.StartupProgram.com, Inc. (SUP) from Offner and the employees of O&A, P.C. It is an online software service and set of educational tools designed to help entrepreneurs to form their venture-ready corporations.

“We are excited about scaling the innovative SUP software and online education tool for entrepreneurs, consistent with its original mission, and also more broadly applying it at Michael Best in other practices,” said Krutz.

“We found Michael Best through our clients, so it is only natural that after working with Michael Best, and specifically the attorneys at Venture Best, the discussion of joining forces came up. We are excited about finding a firm that has the same culture and commitment to client service and innovation that we have strived for at O&A,” said Offner.

Michael Best now has more than 400 legal and business professionals, including more than 300 lawyers, serving clients in 18 offices across the country.