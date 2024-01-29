Mequon-based Neon Labs aims to merge modern technologies into brand marketing campaigns

By
-
Peter Smith

A newly launched, Mequon-based experiential marketing firm hopes to leverage modern technologies like artificial intelligence to create the most memorable brand experiences possible. Neon Labs launched last week under the leadership of Peter Smith, a veteran in the digital marketing space with over 25 years of experience. “While the application of (AI) technology is broad

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
