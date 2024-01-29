Mequon-based Neon Labs aims to merge modern technologies into brand marketing campaigns

A newly launched, Mequon-based experiential marketing firm hopes to leverage modern technologies like artificial intelligence to create the most memorable brand experiences possible.
Neon Labs
launched last week under the leadership of Peter Smith
, a veteran in the digital marketing space with over 25 years of experience.
"While the application of (AI) technology is broad and versatile, the focus is on enhancing every interaction, making each visit special and memorable," said Smith. "Neon Labs is at the forefront, blending technology with creativity to transform the marketing landscape."
Smith began his career as an engineer at New Berlin-based GMR Marketing. He helped redirect the firm from outsourcing different types of technologies to keeping those technologies in house and creating a digital ad agency. While at GMR, Smith was part of a team creating interactive experiences used at events like the Super Bowl and the Olympics by leveraging technologies including artificial intelligence and virtual reality.
Smith left GMR last year to pursue two different startup companies. The first startup aimed to leverage virtual reality to help with the physical therapy of senior citizens. The second startup, called Hyped Up, will be rolled into Neon Labs. Hyped Up looks to engage audiences at large events through their smartphones.
“You’ve probably seen examples where if you go to a Taylor Swift concert, or even the NFL has done this, where you get a wristband that’s LED and they’re all synced within the audience,” said Smith.
Instead of brands paying for those wristbands, Hyped Up provides a more cost-efficient option for the same experience by using smartphone programming. While working on Hyped Up, Smith was simultaneously doing consulting work for other companies across the country.
“It was going really well, and I thought (Neon Labs) was an opportunity for me to leverage the experience I’ve had combined with some of the startup work I’ve done,” said Smith.
Hyped Up will be one core product offering from Neon Labs, but customers can also expect to see work being done with generative AI and deepfakes. Creating personalized messages with deepfake versions of athletes and celebrities who wish a user "happy birthday" is one example. Modern technologies aren’t the only tools available for use in marketing campaigns. Neon Labs will embrace both the old and new.
“We have to make sure we’re combining all the right elements to make the biggest impact possible,” said Smith. “That could be some 8-bit TV that creates a ‘wow’ moment.”
He believes what will set Neon Labs apart from other experiential marketing firms is the company’s productization and larger availability of pricing options.
“You don’t see a lot of these interactive agencies that have products,” he said. “There are a few out there, but they’re very limited in what they can and can’t do. Our slate of products is a big differentiator for us.”
Aside from locking in Neon Lab’s core product offerings, Smith said his biggest goal for the year will be continually working to create customized experiences for an assortment of brands.
“It’s about creating those ‘wow’ surprise moments for consumers,” said Smith. “Those consumers are then able to have that experience or memory and say, ‘Wow, that’s thanks to ‘X’ brand.’”