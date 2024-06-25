Maysteel Industries names new CFO

Allenton-based Maysteel Industries
, a manufacturer specializing in the creation of sheet metal enclosures, kiosks, cabinets and racks, announced Tuesday the promotion of Dan Kane
to chief financial officer.
Kane replaces Randy Gromowski
, who is retiring after serving as CFO for the past 11 years. Gromowski spent a total of 20 years with Maysteel.
“Dan is a strong financial leader with an extensive track record of driving business growth through robust controls and financial leadership," said Kevin Matkin
, chief executive officer of Maysteel. "He has demonstrated his acumen and leadership and his promotion to CFO is a natural progression that will drive further progress and growth in the organization. We look forward to working more closely with him as we continue to support our organic growth, identify targeted acquisitions that will expand our geographic reach, products and services, and further our position as a leader in the sheet metal fabrication sector.”
Kane joined Maysteel in 2021 as controller, working closely with the company’s management team, Littlejohn Capital (Maysteel's parent company) and lenders. He also helped guide Maysteel through its acquisition of Star Precision Manufacturing. Before joining Maysteel, Kane worked for 17 years at Caterpillar Inc. in several finance and accounting positions, most recently serving as business resource manager. Kane is a CPA and a graduate of Illinois State University.