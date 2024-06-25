Maysteel Industries names new CFO

By
Ashley Smart
-
Dan Kane

Allenton-based Maysteel Industries, a manufacturer specializing in the creation of sheet metal enclosures, kiosks, cabinets and racks, announced Tuesday the promotion of Dan Kane to chief financial officer. Kane replaces Randy Gromowski, who is retiring after serving as CFO for the past 11 years. Gromowski spent a total of 20 years with Maysteel. “Dan is

Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
